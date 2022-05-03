Vertiv appoints Vicente Chiralt as vice president of marketing for EMEA region

Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com/en-EMEA) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the appointment of Vicente Chiralt (https://bit.ly/3s34tG7) as vice president of marketing for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Vicente has been promoted to this position after four years with the company. He was previously senior director of the field and channel marketing teams for the region, leading the successful execution of demand generation, channel development and brand awareness programs.

In his new role, Vicente will lead all marketing teams in the region and will seek to maximize the tangible impact of marketing programs on Vertiv's business by developing strategies and plans focused on customers, value creation and operational excellence.

Prior to joining Vertiv, he held senior sales, marketing and communications management positions at first APC and then Schneider Electric, holding local, regional and global management positions.

"We are at a unique moment for our industry, which plays a vital role in the digitization process of society," said Vicente. "I am pleased to take on this responsibility and work with my team to further boost our leadership position in this technological wave".

Vicente Chiralt holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alcalá de Henares and an Executive MBA from the Instituto de Empresa (IE).

(With Inputs from APO)