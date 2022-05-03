Left Menu

Vertiv appoints Vicente Chiralt as vice president of marketing for EMEA region

Prior to joining Vertiv, he held senior sales, marketing and communications management positions at first APC and then Schneider Electric, holding local, regional and global management positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 16:13 IST
Vertiv appoints Vicente Chiralt as vice president of marketing for EMEA region
Vicente Chiralt holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alcalá de Henares and an Executive MBA from the Instituto de Empresa (IE). Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com/en-EMEA) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the appointment of Vicente Chiralt (https://bit.ly/3s34tG7) as vice president of marketing for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). Vicente has been promoted to this position after four years with the company. He was previously senior director of the field and channel marketing teams for the region, leading the successful execution of demand generation, channel development and brand awareness programs.

In his new role, Vicente will lead all marketing teams in the region and will seek to maximize the tangible impact of marketing programs on Vertiv's business by developing strategies and plans focused on customers, value creation and operational excellence.

Prior to joining Vertiv, he held senior sales, marketing and communications management positions at first APC and then Schneider Electric, holding local, regional and global management positions.

"We are at a unique moment for our industry, which plays a vital role in the digitization process of society," said Vicente. "I am pleased to take on this responsibility and work with my team to further boost our leadership position in this technological wave".

Vicente Chiralt holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Alcalá de Henares and an Executive MBA from the Instituto de Empresa (IE).

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022