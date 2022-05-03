Left Menu

Navy chief to give gallantry, distinguished services awards at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Kochi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 16:54 IST
R Hari Kumar Image Credit: Twitter(@PRODefNgp)
Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will give gallantry and distinguished service awards at this year's Naval Investiture Ceremony at Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday, according to a statement.

In an official statement issued said on Tuesday, the force said 31 awards including six Nao Sena Medals (gallantry), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), and 17 Vishisht Seva Medals will be presented to awardees.

''In addition, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal, Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal, CNS Trophy for best Green Practice and Unit Citations will also be presented,'' it noted.

The ceremony will be witnessed by the spouses and families of awardees as well as by senior dignitaries of the Indian Navy, it said.

''The Naval Investiture Ceremony - 2022 to felicitate Naval personnel who have demonstrated gallant acts, leadership, professional achievements and distinguished service of high order will be held at Naval Base, Kochi on May 4,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

