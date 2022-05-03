Central Chinese city of Zhengzhou imposes new COVID movement curbs for May 4-10
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-related movement curbs for May 4-10.
Schools in the main city district will go online, while employees with government organisations and companies in the area must work from home during that period, according to a statement on the city's official WeChat account.
The new measures would be subject to adjustment after May 10, in accordance with the COVID-19 outbreak situation, the notice said.
