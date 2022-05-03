Left Menu

Pfizer tops Q1 expectations, revises 2022 forecast

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:59 IST
Pfizer tops Q1 expectations, revises 2022 forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and treatment pushed the drugmaker well past expectations in the first quarter, as profit grew 61per cent.

The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in more than USD13 billion in sales, and the treatment Paxlovid added another USD1.5 billion as company revenue swelled 77per cent, the company said Tuesday.

Pfizer posted adjusted earnings of USD1.62 per share in the first quarter, on USD25.66 billion in revenue.

Analysts expected per-share earnings of USD1.49 on about USD24.1 billion in sales, according to FactSet.

Pfizer Inc., based in New York, also revised its 2022 earnings forecast to reflect an accounting policy change. It now expects adjusted earnings of USD6.25 to USD6.45 per share.

That's down from its previous forecast for USD6.35 to USD6.55 per share.

Analysts forecast earnings of USD7.14 per share.

Shares ticked slightly higher before the opening bell Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022