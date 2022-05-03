Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer resigns as director of GE T&D India

GE T&D India on Tuesday said its director Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer has resigned from its board with effect from May 2, 2022.

''Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer, Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. May 2, 2022, since he has given notice of his resignation to General Electric company to pursue other opportunities outside General Electric company,'' it said in a BSE filing.

