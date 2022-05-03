Left Menu

Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer resigns as director of GE T&D India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 18:20 IST
GE T&D India on Tuesday said its director Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer has resigned from its board with effect from May 2, 2022.

''Rajendra Sheshadri Iyer, Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. May 2, 2022, since he has given notice of his resignation to General Electric company to pursue other opportunities outside General Electric company,'' it said in a BSE filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

