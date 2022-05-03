Home First Finance Co reports 54pc jump in Mar qtr profit to Rs 48cr

Home First Finance Company on Tuesday reported a 54 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 48 crore in the quarter ended in March 2022, helped by the highest ever disbursals of loan.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 31 crore during the same quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

Total income during January-March quarter of 2021-22 rose by 15 per cent to Rs 156 crore as against Rs 136 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Home First Finance said in a release.

The company said it witnessed the highest ever quarterly and yearly disbursals of Rs 641 crore and Rs 2,031 crore, respectively, for the quarter and the year ended in March 2022.

The assets under management (AUM) grew by about 30 per cent to Rs 5,380 crore as of March 31, 2022, the company said.

For the full year 2021-22, the net profit of the company rose by 74 per cent to Rs 174 crore as against Rs 100 crore. Total income during the year was up by 22 per cent to Rs 596 crore from Rs 489 crore in the previous fiscal year.

On asset front, the company said its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced by 30 basis points on a sequential basis and the company is continuously improving the quality of the assets as the economy normalises.

''We have witnessed significant improvements in all buckets of Q4 versus Q3, giving us the confidence to achieve pre-Covid levels in FY23,'' Manoj Viswanathan, MD&CEO, Home First Finance Company said.

Home First said it will focus on housing loans that contribute 91 per cent of AUM and EWS/LIG category that forms about 75 per cent of the customer base.

The technology-driven affordable housing finance company targets first-time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. It has a network of 80 branches with presence in 13 states/union territories (UT) in India, with a significant presence in urbanized regions in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)