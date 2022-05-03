Left Menu

SII lowers each dose of Covovax jab from Rs 900 to Rs 225 excluding taxes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST
A day after its Covid shot Covovax was included on the CoWIN portal for inoculation of children aged 12-17 years at private vaccination centres, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday reduced the price of each dose of the vaccine from Rs 900 to Rs 225, excluding taxes.

Following recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) the provision of the vaccine option was included on the portal on Monday.

On Tuesday, Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs, SII, Prakash Kumar Singh, is learnt to have communicated to the government that the firm is reducing the price of each dose from Rs 900 to Rs 225 plus goods and services tax (GST) for private hospitals. In addition, a private hospital can charge up to Rs 150 as service charge.

The price of the vaccine, Covovax, is learnt to have been revised on the CoWIN portal.

India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Currently, children aged 12 to 14 years are vaccinated with Biological E's Corbevax, while those in the 15-18 age group are being administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin free of cost at government vaccination centres.

At private centres a dose of Covaxin costs Rs 386, including GST, while Corbevax costs Rs 990. PTI PLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

