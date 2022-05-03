Left Menu

Adani Transmission gets nod for Rs 3,850 cr investment by Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:55 IST
Adani Transmission gets nod for Rs 3,850 cr investment by Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Transmission Ltd on Tuesday said it received shareholders' approval for issuance of 1.56 crore shares worth around Rs 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd. At present, IHC Capital Holding LLC is the principal shareholder of Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

At an extra-ordinary general meeting convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Ltd. according to a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it executed a share subscription agreement on Monday with Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC for the issuance and allotment of 1,56,82,600 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the investor on preferential basis.

A total of 1,56,82,600 equity shares will be issued at a price of Rs 2,454.95 per equity share (at a premium of Rs 2,444.95 apiece), the filing said.

The total issue size works out to be around Rs 3,850 crore.

The deal is part of the 7.3 billion dirham (USD 2 billion) investment to be made by UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group firms.

IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Rs 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022