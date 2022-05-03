Left Menu

Tata Steel Q4 net jumps 37 pc to Rs 9,835 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:13 IST
Tata Steel Q4 net jumps 37 pc to Rs 9,835 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Tuesday posted a 37 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of higher income.

The steel major had reported a net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

During January-March 2022, Tata Steel's total income jumped to Rs 69,615.70 crore from Rs 50,300.55 crore earlier.

Total expenses rose to Rs 57,635.79 crore from Rs 40,102.97 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022