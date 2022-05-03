Prudent Corporate Advisory Services IPO to open on May 10

The initial public offer of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd, a retail wealth management firm, will open on May 10.

The IPO, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 85,49,340 equity shares, will close on May 12. The bidding date for anchor investors will be May 9, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

As part of the OFS, selling shareholders -- Wagner Ltd, an entity of TA Associates, will offload 82,81,340 equity shares and Shirish Patel, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Prudent, will sell up to 2,68,000 equity shares.

At present, Wagner owns 39.91 per cent shareholding in Prudent while Patel has 3.15 per cent stake.

The company is backed by US-based private equity investor TA Associates.

Prudent is one of the leading independent retail wealth management services groups (excluding banks) in India and among the top mutual fund distributors in terms of average assets under management and commissions received.

Apart from mutual funds, it also distributes financial products like insurance, portfolio management schemes, alternative investment funds, bonds, unlisted equities, stock broking solutions, loans against securities, NPS, among others.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Equirus Capital are the book running lead managers to the issue.

