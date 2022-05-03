Left Menu

Garbage picker found dead in west Delhi

A garbage picker was found dead on Tuesday morning in a park in west Delhis Jwalapuri area, police said. Paschim Vihar West Police Station was informed on Tuesday at 7.19 am about an unknown male body at DDA Park, NS Road, Jwalapuri, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:04 IST
Garbage picker found dead in west Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A garbage picker was found dead on Tuesday morning in a park in west Delhi's Jwalapuri area, police said. Paschim Vihar West Police Station was informed on Tuesday at 7.19 am about an unknown male body at DDA Park, NS Road, Jwalapuri, they said. Police reached the spot and found the body in the middle of the ground. The deceased was found to have "accident type injuries", and bruises on his face, back, and right thigh, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was found that people use the park to learn car driving, he said. The deceased was around 40 to 45 years old and had a tattoo that says "Bitto" on his left wrist and another that says "Om" on his right wrist, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said. Police found from locals that the deceased was a garbage picker and lived on footpath outside the DDA ground. Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased and how he died, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022