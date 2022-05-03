Left Menu

NCL posts 26pc rise in coal production in April

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:04 IST
NCL posts 26pc rise in coal production in April
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India subsidiary Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) registered a 26.22 per cent year-on-year production growth and an 18 per cent rise in dispatch in April 2020, helping the parent company achieve a 28 per cent traction in output for the month under review, an official said on Tuesday.

The NCL extracted 10.81 million tonnes of coal during the month, which is 105.8 per cent of its monthly target, with a mission to minimise the shortfall of dry fuel to power plants in wake of a huge power shortage.

Augmenting supply to meet the demand of coal consumers amid record energy demand in the post-pandemic period, NCL dispatched 11.14 million tonnes of coal in April with 18 per cent y-o-y growth. The company registered 122 million tonnes of coal production and removal of 410 million cubic meters of overburden (the material above coal in open cast mining) in 2021-22. Out of the 125 million tonnes of coal dispatched to its consumers in the last fiscal, a record 110.6 million tonnes of dry fuel was sent to powerhouses with a 17 per cent yearly growth.

NCL spent about Rs 1750 crore in 2021-22 on capital expenditure for robust infrastructure and capacity building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022