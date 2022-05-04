Left Menu

Head constable among two killed as truck hits roadside tea stall

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 00:00 IST
Head constable among two killed as truck hits roadside tea stall
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a policeman, were killed and two others were injured when a speeding truck dashed into a roadside tea stall in Gyanpur area here on Tuesday night, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Bharti, said that the truck going from Bhadohi city to Gopiganj suddenly lost control and hit the tea stall and a handcart and came to a halt after ramming into a wall.

Head constable Mukesh Yadav (35) posted in Gyanpur Circle Officer office, and Ashok Pandey (50), who were sitting in the tea stall died on the spot, the ASP said, adding that two others were also injured in the incident.

The truck has been taken into possession and the driver has been nabbed, he said.

The bodies were sent for post mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
2
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022