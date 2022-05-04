Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines - Aston Martin to replace chief executive with ex-Ferrari boss https://on.ft.com/3vFZP35 - China's independent refiners start buying Russian oil at steep discounts https://on.ft.com/3MOiEGZ - BMW and Audi suspend shipments by train to China https://on.ft.com/3MOiEGZ Overview - Aston Martin will announce the immediate departure of chief executive Tobias Moers on Wednesday who will be replaced by the former Ferrari chief executive Amedeo Felisa.

- Aston Martin will announce the immediate departure of chief executive Tobias Moers on Wednesday who will be replaced by the former Ferrari chief executive Amedeo Felisa. - China's independent refiners have been discreetly buying Russian oil at steep discounts as western countries suspend their own purchases.

- BMW Group and Volkswagen's Audi have suspended shipments of cars by rail from Germany to China due to the Ukraine war. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

