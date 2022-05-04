Purple Quarter Bolsters Upstox's Technology Team with Dual Hires; VP of Information Security and Sr. Distinguished Engineer Appointed

BANGALORE, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital investing and trading platform, Upstox onboarded seasoned technologists Siddharth Patnaik and Sriram Krishnan as the Sr. Distinguished Engineer and VP of Information Security respectively, backed by Purple Quarter's driven efforts. The Bespoke CTO Search firm, in the past, facilitated the appointment of Thippesha Dyamappa as Upstox Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

With an aim to disrupt the digital brokerage industry with quality service and cutting-edge technology, Upstox has been a pioneer in introducing communion-free trading in the industry.

The Mumbai-headquartered company sought seasoned technologists for their varied tech verticals who could bring unique ideas and leadership to their scaling organization. Purple Quarter continued to be Upstox's trusted search partner for the mandates of Sr. Distinguished Engineer and VP of Information Security given the firm's proven expertise in tech head leadership search vertical.

''I am thrilled to welcome Siddharth and Sriram to our growing and diverse tech team. Both are responsible for handling varying aspects of Engineering and Information Security and I am confident that with their collective expertise, zeal and innovative strengths, they will help us to lead and build the most trusted platform for our customers. Purple Quarter has been a great partner in understanding the mandates and in delivering exceptional tech leaders for our team. Being on the other side of the process, I greatly appreciate the efforts the team takes to find the best match with the right tech leader,'' shared Thippesha Dyamappa, CTO, Upstox on the dual appointments.

Purple Quarter along with team Upstox devised a custom approach to map the best fit for the two different mandates. Siddharth and Sriram together bring in-depth technology experience that will ensure the team collectively builds and executes its offerings/products in line with a long-term information security roadmap. Prior to Upstox, Siddharth was the erstwhile Walmart Global techie with over 20 years of experience as an architect and distinguished engineer. Sriram who has had numerous stints across technology and banking industries including Wipro, EY, among others, moved from Freshworks where he was serving as the Director of Information Security to join Upstox.

Purple Quarters' unmatched tech network, extensive talent pool, and comprehensive end-to-end search process have been instrumental in securing multiple key tech heads for the likes of Licious, PharmEasy, Upstox, Urban Company, Vedantu, Acko, Pratilipi, Rupeek and more.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a Bespoke CTO Search firm based out of Bangalore. In just five years, it has mapped out over 10,000+ tech leaders across the globe. With a singular approach, Purple Quarter offers detailed insight into the Tech Leadership hiring space for startups and corporates. The diverse clientele of companies such as Walmart, Swiggy, RBIH, Inmobi, ACKO, PharmEasy, Browserstack, Urban Company, hike, Clari, and many more, reflect Purple Quarter's unmatched position.

For Tech Leadership requirements, write to us at interact@purplequarter.com or visit: https://purplequarter.com/ PWR PWR

