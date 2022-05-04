Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:39 IST
Eveready Industries shareholders approve the appointment of Suvamoy Saha as MD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Batteries and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Suvamoy Saha as its Managing Director for three years.

Saha, erstwhile Joint Managing Director of the company, was asked to assume the responsibilities as interim Managing Director after the resignations of former non-executive Chairman Aditya Khaitan and erstwhile Managing Director Amritanshu Khaitan on March 3, following an open offer from the Burman group for a controlling stake in the company.

Later in the month, the company had sought approval from its shareholders for the appointment of Saha as its Managing Director for three years effective March 8, 2022.

The resolution was approved with 99.16 percent in favor, Eveready Industries India said in a regulatory filing.

The Burman group, through various entities, had made a Rs 604.76-crore open offer to acquire around 1.89 crore shares of Eveready Industries, representing 26 percent of the expanded voting share capital, for Rs 320 per share, payable in cash.

Before the open offer, the Burman group, through its entities -- Puran Associates Pvt Ltd, VIC Enterprises Pvt Ltd, MB Finmart Pvt ltd, Gyan Enterprises Ltd, and Chowdry Associates -- held 19.84 percent in Eveready Industries.

The open offer was triggered after the group bought a further 38.22 lakh shares aggregating a 5.26 percent stake in Eveready Industries, through its stockbroker JM Financial Services, thereby triggering the open offer for an additional 26 percent stake under the Sebi norms.

