Left Menu

Alembic Pharma arm receives final USFDA approval for generic fever blisters drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:44 IST
Alembic Pharma arm receives final USFDA approval for generic fever blisters drug
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its wholly-owned arm Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Docosanol cream indicated for cold sore/fever blisters on the face or lips.

The final approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Docosanol cream, 10 percent (over the counter), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Abreva Cream, 10 percent (OTC) of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, it added.

Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said Docosanol cream, 10 percent (OTC) has an estimated market size of USD 60 million for 12 months ending December 2021.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 166 ANDA approvals (142 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022