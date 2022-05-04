WAAREE successfully supplies 45MW solar PV modules to KPI global infrastructure

Left Menu

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2022 PRNewswire -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., one of Indias leading solar PV panel manufacturer, has completed the timely supply of poly 45 MW solar modules to KPI Global Infrastructure limited, one of the prominent solar project developers in Gujarat for their IPP and CPP power projects in Bharuch district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:44 IST
MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., one of India's leading solar PV panel manufacturer, has completed the timely supply of poly 45 MW solar modules to KPI Global Infrastructure limited, one of the prominent solar project developers in Gujarat for their IPP and CPP power projects in Bharuch district. WAAREE has supplied 134,328 number of 335 Wp, poly Solar PV modules for installation.

Despite of challenges in supply chain, WAAREE completed the supply in given Timeline. The modules supplied by WAAREE have undergone quality testing at WAAREE's module manufacturing facility, which houses IEC-CB-CTF, a laboratory for reliability testing and certification.

With numerous tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality at par with global standards. WAAREE has maintained its position as a Tier-1 module manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy Finance for the last four years.

About WAAREE Energies WAAREE Energies Ltd. is India's one of the leading Solar PV Module manufacturer. In addition, it provides EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and is an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 388+ locations nationally and 19 countries globally.

Disclaimer: WAAREE Energies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus (''DRHP'') with Securities and Exchange Board of India (''SEBI''). The DRHP is available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see ''Risk Factors'' of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

This announcement is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. The equity shares of the Company may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

