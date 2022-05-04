IndiGo appoints Venkataramani Sumantran as chairman of the Board

Left Menu

InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo airlines, on Wednesday said it has appointed Venkataramani Sumantran as chairman of its Board of Directors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo airlines, on Wednesday said it has appointed Venkataramani Sumantran as chairman of its Board of Directors. Sumantran, who has been an independent non-executive director of the Board since May 28, 2020, succeeds Meleveetil Damodaran, who stepped down on May 3, 2022, on attaining the age of 75 years.

Welcoming Sumantran to the position of the new chairman, Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said, "As we get ready for the next phase of our ambitious overseas expansion, Sumantran's understanding of international markets and world-class global practices will serve us well. His repertoire of knowledge of how best to leverage technology will be extremely valuable in our future growth." Sumantran is a business leader, technocrat, and academic, having worked in the USA, Europe, and Asia through a career spanning over 37 years. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm engaged in the domains of automotive, mobility, digital transformation, and technologies. He also serves on the Boards of Rane Holdings Limited, and TVS Electronics Limited, according to a statement released by InterGlobe Aviation Limited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

