Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 185 to Rs 8,070 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 185 or 2.35 per cent at Rs 8,070 per barrel in 5,120 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.82 per cent at USD 105.30 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 2.70 per cent higher at USD 107.80 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)