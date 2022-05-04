Left Menu

Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:07 IST
Crude oil futures gain on spot demand
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 185 to Rs 8,070 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 185 or 2.35 per cent at Rs 8,070 per barrel in 5,120 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.82 per cent at USD 105.30 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 2.70 per cent higher at USD 107.80 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022