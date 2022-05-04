Left Menu

Complete ongoing road works before monsoon: Thane guardian minister Shinde tells district officials

This is besides the Thane Disaster Response Force TDRF set up here, the officials said.In the meeting, Shinde directed authorities to complete the ongoing work of roads and others well in time before the onset on monsoon.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:11 IST
Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde has asked district authorities to ensure completion of the ongoing road and other works before the onset of monsoon next month.

He was speaking during a review meeting with district authorities on Tuesday and officials informed the minister that two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be kept ready in Thane as part of the monsoon preparedness.

One of the NDRF teams will be stationed in Thane city and the other one in Kalyan town. This is besides the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) set up here, the officials said.

In the meeting, Shinde directed authorities to complete the ongoing work of roads and others well in time before the onset on monsoon. Noting that there were traffic issues in Thane on account of the ongoing Metro work, the minister said this should be addressed before the commencement of rains. He directed civic chiefs as well as senior officials of different departments and police to meet periodically and review the situation. He also instructed officials of the Maharashtra electricity distribution company and health department to be ready to handle any situation. The district control rooms should be well equipped and operational all the time, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

