Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday fell Rs 12 to Rs 12,180 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for May delivery eased by Rs 12 or 0.10 per cent to Rs 12,180 per quintal in 13,865 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)