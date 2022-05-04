Iceland raises interest rate again, warns of further tightening

Iceland's central bank raised its key interest rate by one percentage point to 3.75% on Wednesday, the second hike this year, and warned of further tightening over the next months to tame stubbornly rising inflation.

The central bank, which raised the interest rate four times in 2021, also slightly cut its growth forecast for the Icelandic economy this year, mainly as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank now expects the economy to grow around 4.6% this year and 2.6% next year, compared to the 4.8% and 2.1%, respectively, it projected in February.

"The (central bank) considers it likely that the monetary stance will have to be tightened even further in coming months so as to ensure that inflation eases back to target within an acceptable time frame," it said. Inflation measured 7.2% in April, which is the highest since 2010 and above the bank's target of 2.5%, stoked by rising housing prices domestically and oil and commodity prices on a global level.

It forecast inflation above 8% in the third quarter of 2022, some 2.8% above its February forecast, and said did not expect it to fall below 3% until late 2024. "The bleaker inflation outlook is attributable largely to the effects of the war in Ukraine," the central bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)