Left Menu

Iceland raises interest rate again, warns of further tightening

"The bleaker inflation outlook is attributable largely to the effects of the war in Ukraine," the central bank said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:27 IST
Iceland raises interest rate again, warns of further tightening

Iceland's central bank raised its key interest rate by one percentage point to 3.75% on Wednesday, the second hike this year, and warned of further tightening over the next months to tame stubbornly rising inflation.

The central bank, which raised the interest rate four times in 2021, also slightly cut its growth forecast for the Icelandic economy this year, mainly as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The central bank now expects the economy to grow around 4.6% this year and 2.6% next year, compared to the 4.8% and 2.1%, respectively, it projected in February.

"The (central bank) considers it likely that the monetary stance will have to be tightened even further in coming months so as to ensure that inflation eases back to target within an acceptable time frame," it said. Inflation measured 7.2% in April, which is the highest since 2010 and above the bank's target of 2.5%, stoked by rising housing prices domestically and oil and commodity prices on a global level.

It forecast inflation above 8% in the third quarter of 2022, some 2.8% above its February forecast, and said did not expect it to fall below 3% until late 2024. "The bleaker inflation outlook is attributable largely to the effects of the war in Ukraine," the central bank said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022