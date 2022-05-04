Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 11.53 cr seized in T'gana, Tanzanian national held

The passenger was arrested on May 3 under NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody.During investigation, it was revealed that he swallowed the capsules in Tanzania.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:03 IST
Heroin worth Rs 11.53 cr seized in T'gana, Tanzanian national held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin weighing 1,389 grams and valued at Rs 11.53 crore has been seized from a Tanzanian national at the international airport here following which he was arrested, the Customs department said on Wednesday.

Based on the passenger's profiling and body language, the officials of the Air Intelligence Unit, Hyderabad Customs Commissionerate intercepted the 50-year-old Tanzanian, who arrived from Johannesburg (via Abu Dhabi) by a flight recently, they said.

During the inquiry, he confessed to having ingested capsules containing heroin. After obtaining the Magistrate's permission, the passenger was admitted to a hospital and under medical supervision, over a period of six days, he purged out a total of 108 capsules containing heroin wrapped in adhesive transparent tape, a release from Customs said.

The capsules were cut open and the smuggled heroin weighing 1,389.100 grams and worth Rs 11.53 crore in the international grey market was seized, it said. The passenger was arrested on May 3 under NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he swallowed the capsules in Tanzania. He was supposed to purge them over a period of three to four days and hand them over to an unknown person, Customs officials said.

Further investigation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022