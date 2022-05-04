Left Menu

3 people dead in road accident in Bikaner

A 54-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and over a dozen people sustained injuries when a pickup jeep overturned in Rajasthans Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.The accident took place in the Beechwal police station area when the vehicle was heading for Bikaner city from Gairsar village, they said.Members of a family, including several children, were travelling in the jeep.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:07 IST
3 people dead in road accident in Bikaner
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 54-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and over a dozen people sustained injuries when a pickup jeep overturned in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the Beechwal police station area when the vehicle was heading for Bikaner city from Gairsar village, they said.

''Members of a family, including several children, were traveling in the jeep. They were going to Bikaner to purchase clothes for two weddings scheduled in the family on Thursday and Friday,'' the police said.

Mangilal and his grandchildren Mohan Ram (11) and Suman (9) died on the spot after the accident. Around 13 more people were injured, they added.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022