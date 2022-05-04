Left Menu

Gland Pharma launches generic cancer treatment drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:08 IST
Gland Pharma launches generic cancer treatment drug in US
  • Country:
  • India

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said it has launched the cancer treatment drug Bortezomib for Injection in the US market.

The company has launched the product in the US market through its partner which received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based company said its product is therapeutically equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Velcade for Injection. Bortezomib for Injection is used to treat certain types of cancer such as multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

According to IQVIA, Velcade has a market size of USD 1,172 million for 12 months to March 2022,.

Gland Pharma is manufacturing and supplying this product to its partner for the US market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022