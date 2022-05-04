Gland Pharma launches generic cancer treatment drug in US

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said it has launched the cancer treatment drug Bortezomib for Injection in the US market.

The company has launched the product in the US market through its partner which received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based company said its product is therapeutically equivalent to Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Velcade for Injection. Bortezomib for Injection is used to treat certain types of cancer such as multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

According to IQVIA, Velcade has a market size of USD 1,172 million for 12 months to March 2022,.

Gland Pharma is manufacturing and supplying this product to its partner for the US market.

