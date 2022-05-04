Left Menu

Three elderly pilgrims die on way to Yamunotri

The deceased people were identified as 65-year-old Aniruddha Prasad Jaiswal, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, 63-year-old Kailash Chaubisa, a resident of Dungarpur in Rajasthan and 63-year-old Shakun Parihar, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.Death of elderly pilgrims due to heart attacks is common along the Char Dham yatra routes during the yatra season.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 15:20 IST
Three elderly pilgrims, including a woman, died of heart attacks on way to Yamunotri on the opening day of the Char Dham yatra on Tuesday. All the deaths occurred at different spots along the trek route from Jankichatti to the Himalayan temple, district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said. The deceased people were identified as 65-year-old Aniruddha Prasad Jaiswal, a resident of Siddhartha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, 63-year-old Kailash Chaubisa, a resident of Dungarpur in Rajasthan and 63-year-old Shakun Parihar, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Death of elderly pilgrims due to heart attacks is common along the Char Dham yatra routes during the yatra season.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

