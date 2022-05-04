Venkataramani Sumantran appointed chairman of InterGlobe Aviation's Board of Directors

Venkataramani Sumantran was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the Board of Directors of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of India's largest airline IndiGo.

Sumantran succeeds Meleveetil Damodaran, who stepped down from his position on Tuesday, on attaining the age of 75 years, an IndiGo statement noted.

Sumantran is a business leader, technocrat and academic, having worked in the USA, Europe, and Asia through a career spanning over 37 years, it said.

He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Celeris Technologies, a strategic advisory firm engaged in the domains of automotive, mobility, digital transformation, and technologies, it said. He also serves on the Boards of Rane Holdings Limited and TVS Electronics Limited, it noted.

Until 2014, he was the Executive Vice-Chairman of Hinduja Automotive (UK) and the Vice Chairman of Ashok Leyland Limited, it mentioned.

IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 percent share of the domestic market, the data mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)