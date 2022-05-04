Two drown as boat capsizes in West Bengal's Malda

Two men were killed as a small boat capsizes in a waterbody in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened in a waterbody in Krishnapur-Moslempur near the Bangladesh border in English Bazar police station area around 10 am, they said.

Four men were on the boat when it overturned. While two people could swim back to the bank, two of them drowned, they added.

The two bodies were later fished out of the waterbody, which spread across 80 bighas, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saliujaman and Rejaun Sheikh, were in their early 20s, they said.

The four men, all residents of Sujapur, came here to a relative's place on Eid. The waterbody was owned by their relative.

