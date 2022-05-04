Ciel HR Services reports 70 pc rise in top-line; raises Rs 20 crore to fund growth plans

Human resources services company Ciel HR Services has reported a 70 per cent rise in its revenues for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered firm has also received private investments worth Rs 20 crore from various organisations including Zoho Corp, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks among others to fuel its organic and inorganic growth plans.

''We have a clear focus on profitable growth and innovation. I congratulate the leadership and entire team at Ciel Group for utilising over 30 years of our deep experience in the Indian staffing landscape...,'' Ciel Group Executive Chairman K Pandiarajan said.

It is quite exciting to see Ciel HR Services has emerged among the top 10 HR services company in India in its seven years of existence and has registered a revenue growth of 70 per cent while the industry grew by 15 per cent, he said.

On the occasion, the company launched CielJobs.com, a skill technology platform, aimed at benefitting thousands of fresh talent across the country.

According to company executives, CielJobs.com is a platform for candidates to learn and to upgrade their skills, find the right job in Tier-I, II and III cities. A mobile application was also launched for the aspiring candidates.

On the raising of funds worth Rs 20 crore, the company said it has received the funding from Zoho Corp, Idhayam (manufacturers of cooking oil), Sri Kaliswari Fireworks among others.

''The funds would be utilised to fuel the company's organic as well inorganic growth plans. Ciel HR Services aim to go public to emerge as a globally respected organisation,'' the company said.

On the financial performance, Ciel HR Services reported a turnover of Rs 520 crore for the year ending March 31, 2022 from Rs 306 crore registered a year ago.

''With the new investments (received), we will continue to build digital assets which boost internal efficiencies and at the same time, deliver increasing value to our clients, candidates...,'' company Director and CEO, Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

''Our thought leadership position in the market with a large geographic presence and focus on service quality, robust processes, and people capability development will accelerate our growth journey,'' he said.

