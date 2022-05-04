MIT Square launches Indo-Global Programs to create a revolution in Industry-Institution Collaboration

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): MIT Square is a tech-enabled company that focuses on the latest technologies such as IoT, AI, Data Science, Blockchain, Cybersecurity to enable youths to build real-world products/solutions making them Industry-ready by connecting with their foreign counterparts. MIT Square is currently working on I5-Framework with the European Universities and Industries to strengthen institution-industry interactions through academic innovations and incubators for addressing sustainable development goals proposed by the United Nations.

As part of the I5-framework, MIT Square has launched several Indo-Global programs such as Indo-Global Abroad Studies, Indo-Global Student Internship, Indo-Global Research Fellowship, Indo-Global Doctoral Fellowship, Indo-Global Post-Doctoral Fellowship, Indo-Global Teaching Fellowship, Indo-Global Industry Fellowship, and Indo-Global Incubation Fellowship program to create industry-centric enablement and development. Recently, around 30 students from the Department of Computer Science Engineering, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai were part of the Indo-Global Summer Internship program and Post-doctoral Fellowship program that were offered in the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia and many other European countries.

The students and researchers presented their ideas and papers in various international forums which led to publications, patents, awards, scholarships for higher studies and job opportunities in top companies. Dr Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, Founder & CEO of MIT Square, London who received PhD from the prestigious University of London, UK hailed from a humble background in India and now empowers several people around the globe. To his name, he has several international publications, patents, records and awards - the recent one being the International Achievers Award.

In his comments, Dr Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, said, "Empowering youths and transforming them into global leaders is the mission and vision of MIT Square. The Indo-Global programs will help in honing new research and innovation skills which will make youths industry-ready." Raj Square Charity Foundation, a part of MIT Square Group, is creating an impact by providing various facilities and platforms completely at zero cost for the less privileged people to get industry exposure. The foundation also provides scholarships and fellowships to the needy, in a way, making several programs accessible and affordable to all.

