WardWizard inks pact with Singapore entity to firm up plans to produce Li-ion cells

Their Sunkonnect expertise will help us identify the right partner and establish a roadmap to set up the manufacturing unit of Li-ion advance cells at our EV ancillary cluster in 1518 months, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility managing director Yatin Gupte was quoted as having said in a statement.SunKonnect founder Avishek Kumar noted that electric vehicles are the future, and their success depends on the high grade material and advanced battery management system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 16:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility (MOU) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect. The association is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of the potential partner for the manufacturing of Li-ion advance cells in India.

Under the agreement, Sunkonnect will set up a committee of experienced scientists, engineers and analysts to evaluate and identify the professional partner as well as to develop the roadmap to set up the 1GWh cell production plant at WardWizard's electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara. ''Their (Sunkonnect) expertise will help us identify the right partner and establish a roadmap to set up the manufacturing unit of Li-ion advance cells at our EV ancillary cluster in 15–18 months,'' WardWizard Innovations and Mobility managing director Yatin Gupte was quoted as having said in a statement.

SunKonnect founder Avishek Kumar noted that electric vehicles are the future, and their success depends on the high grade material and advanced battery management system. ''We will work with WardWizard to identify the partner equipped with the latest technology and high standards to manufacture Li-ion advanced cells. Our team will be developing a feasible plan and drafting standard norms for the manufacturing of quality batteries for Joy e-bike's products,'' he added.

Sunkonnect will also identify leading testing and certification agencies to set up a centre of excellence for battery testing at Wardwizard premises, which will draft a high standard quality specification for batteries, the electric vehicle maker said.

''It will further draft standard norms for batteries to ensure quality and reliability for Joy e-bike's range of models,'' it added.

