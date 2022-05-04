Titan shares tumble over 4 pc post earnings

Left Menu

Shares of Titan Company Ltd tumbled over 4 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 7.21 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.The stock declined 4.11 per cent to settle at Rs 2,288.40 on the BSE.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd tumbled over 4 per cent on Wednesday, a day after the company reported a 7.21 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock declined 4.11 per cent to settle at Rs 2,288.40 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 4.73 per cent to Rs 2,273.55.

At the NSE, it went lower by 4.46 per cent to Rs 2,280 apiece.

In traded volume terms, 5.66 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 23.57 lakh shares at the NSE during the day. The Tata group firm on Tuesday reported a 7.21 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 527 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 568 crore in the January-March quarter of FY21, Titan Company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 4.25 per cent at Rs 7,872 crore during the period under review, as against Rs 7,551 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from sales of products was down 1.14 per cent at Rs 7,267 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 7,351 crore a year ago.

