MP: Two killed in road accident in Ujjain

Two persons were killed and a woman was injured when their car collided with a tractor near Badnagar town in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The victims were returning to Baloda Amal village after attending a marriage function in Longoria town in the district on Tuesday when the accident took place, Ingoria police station in-charge Prithvi Singh Khatale said.

The deceased were identified as Bheru Singh (60) and a woman named Shiva Bai (42).

The injured woman was admitted to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

The tractor driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said, adding that the bodies were sent for autopsy and further probe is underway.

