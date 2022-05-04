Left Menu

"Dozens" of AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack, say sources

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:03 IST
"Dozens" of AU peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack, say sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Dozens" of Burundian soldiers were killed in an attack on an African Union peacekeeping base in Somalia, according to a security source in the region and a Mogadishu-based source, after the deadliest attack on the peacekeepers in five years.

The security source in the region said several follow-up operations were going on after Tuesday's attack, adding that the total number of casualties was not yet clear but "dozens" of soldiers were killed and about 20 were evacuated with injuries. The African Union has not released any casualty numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022