Ukraine says Russia is trying to increase tempo of eastern offensive
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:19 IST
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russia was attempting to increase the tempo of its offensive in eastern Ukraine and that Moscow had carried out nearly 50 air strikes on Tuesday alone.
