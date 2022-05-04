Left Menu

Maha: Woman, daughter commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Palghar district

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 17:46 IST
Maha: Woman, daughter commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Palghar district
A woman committed suicide along with her seven-year-old daughter by jumping in front of a moving train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the railway police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Safala railway station of the Western Railway around 8 pm on Tuesday, when Turpti Arekar (30) jumped in front of an express train along with her daughter Jigisha, an official said.

The Saurashtra Express was heading towards Mumbai and was between Safala and Kelve Road stations at the time of the accident, he said. The railway police rushed to the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

A two-wheeler, an Aadhaar card and a mobile phone without a SIM card were found at the site, the official said.

The deceased were residents of Akarpatti of Pofran in Palghar, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway.

