Left Menu

India's services exports rise to record $254.4 billion in 2021-22

India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion in the financial year ended March 2022. The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion achieved in 2019-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:08 IST
India's services exports rise to record $254.4 billion in 2021-22
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's services exports set a new record of $254.4 billion in the financial year ended March 2022. The new record achieved in 2021-22 beats the previous high of $213.2 billion achieved in 2019-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday. Services exports hit an all-time monthly high of $26.9 billion in March 2022.

Telecommunications, computer, and information services, other business services and transport are the top contributors to services exports during April-December period of 2021-22, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. India's overall exports (i.e. Services and Merchandise) touched $676.2 billion in the financial year 2021-2022 as both services and merchandise hit record high exports in the financial year 2021-2022. India's overall exports were $526.6 billion and $497.9 billion in 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively.

India's merchandise exports had crossed $400 billion milestone in the financial year 2021-2022 and stood at $421.8 billion which is a phenomenal increase of 44.6 per cent and 34.6 per cent over 2020-21 and 2019-20 respectively, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022