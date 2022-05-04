Coal Ministry to hold investors' meet on Friday

The coal ministry will hold a high-level Investors' Meet on Friday in a bid to attract investments from the private sector.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi will launch the event to be held in Mumbai.

''Joshi will be launching a high-level Investors' Meet in Mumbai on 6th May 2022 focussing on the topics of 'Launching of closed/discontinued coal mines of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on revenue sharing mode' and 'Coal Gasification; Way Forward','' the ministry said in a statement.

To be organized by the Ministry of Coal in association with CIL and FICCI, the Investors' Meet will also be addressed by Minister of State for Coal, Mines, and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve.

Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain and other senior functionaries of the ministry, CIL, and experts from the sector will attend the day-long meet.

During the forenoon session, presentations and talks will be held on showcasing the opportunities in the launch of closed/discontinued coal mines and aspects of the revenue sharing model.

For effective implementation of coal gasification projects in India, the afternoon session will be marked by the address of both the ministers. Joshi will chair the session to understand the expectation of the private sector to join the efforts of the government in achieving 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal gasification by 2030.

India has a reserve of 307 billion tonnes of thermal coal and about 80 percent of dry coal produced is used in thermal power plants. Amid environmental concerns, the government has prepared a Mission document for Coal Gasification of 100 MT by 2030 as it is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)