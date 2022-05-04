Left Menu

Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 750 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 18:22 IST
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 750 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Shriram City Union Finance on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 750 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The banking and securities management committee of the company on Wednesday approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal-protected and market-linked non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 100 crore. There will also be a green shoe option of up to Rs 650 crore, taking the aggregate amount to Rs 750 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The debt capital will be raised in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.

Stock of the company closed 6.22 per cent down at Rs 1,621.60 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022