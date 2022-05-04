Left Menu

2 killed, as many injured in separate road crashes in Greater Noida

Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents, while two more suffered injuries in a hit-and-run case in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.A canter truck driver died after the vehicle rammed into an unidentified vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway around 2 am on Wednesday, they said.The canter truck was crossing the Dankaur area when the incident took place apparently after the driver dozed off on the wheel, the police said.The deceased has been identified as Sunil Singh, 34 of Chhibramau in Kannauj district.

Two people lost their lives in separate road accidents, while two more suffered injuries in a hit-and-run case in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday.

A canter truck driver died after the vehicle rammed into an unidentified vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway around 2 am on Wednesday, they said.

The canter truck was crossing the Dankaur area when the incident took place apparently after the driver dozed off on the wheel, the police said.

''The deceased has been identified as Sunil Singh, 34 of Chhibramau in Kannauj district. His family has been informed about the incident,'' SHO Dankaur police station Radha Raman Singh said.

''The truck bore dent marks on its front. However, no other damaged vehicle was found in the area or near the incident site. The chances of wrong lane driving and a head-on collision are less. It's more likely that the driver was sleepy and rammed the truck into the rear portion of another vehicle,'' he told PTI.

A 28-year-old man returning from work after a night shift died on Tuesday morning after his e-rickshaw was hit by a canter truck near the LG roundabout, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Chaudhary, while the driver of the truck registered in Haryana is absconding, they said.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Knowledge Park police station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), and 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), among others, the police said.

In another incident, two men, aged around 30 years and hailing from Mizoram, were injured after their motorcycle was hit by an SUV near the ATS roundabout, the officials said.

The motorcycle caught fire after the accident around 4 pm on Wednesday under the Beta 2 police station area, and the victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, they said.

With help from local people, the police have noted the number of the erring vehicle and have launched a search for its driver, the officials added.

