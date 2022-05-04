Tata Consumer Products Q4 profit rises to Rs 239 crore

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 239.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.35 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 4.54 per cent at Rs 3,175.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,037.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses of the Tata Group's FMCG arm were at Rs 2,819.60 crore, marginally up in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,818.34 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

TCPL's revenue from the Indian market in the January-March quarter was at Rs 1,953.66 crore, while its international business contributed Rs 890.19 crore. Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 803.90 on BSE, down 2.49 per cent from the previous close.

