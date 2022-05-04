Left Menu

Havells Q4 net profit  up 16% to Rs 352.48 cr, sales up 32.5% to Rs 4,426.26 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 20:06 IST
Havells Q4 net profit  up 16% to Rs 352.48 cr, sales up 32.5% to Rs 4,426.26 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 32.55 per cent to Rs 4,426.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,339.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Sales momentum was regained in Q4 with encouraging performance across verticals. Sustained inflation impacting the margins, however, expect margins to improve with the calibrated price increase and cost optimization.'' Havells total expenses were at Rs 3,996.12 crore, up 36.87 per cent at Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,919.54 crore.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share, for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,253 on BSE, down 2.82 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

JAIN University Becomes the Khelo India University Games 2021 Champions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022