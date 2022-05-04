Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL54 BIZ-2NDLD RBI EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps Mumbai: Home, auto and other loan EMIs are likely to increase after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked its key interest rate by 40 bps in a surprise move on Wednesday in an effort to tame inflation that has remained stubbornly above target in recent months.

DEL77 BIZ-3RD LD LIC-IPO LIC IPO: Policyholders' portion oversubscribed; overall subscription at 67 pc on day 1 New Delhi: LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, saw the policyholders' portion being oversubscribed on the first day itself on Wednesday, though overall subscription stood at 67 per cent.

DEL58 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex plummets 1,300 pts as RBI wrongfoots markets; investors lose Rs 6.27 lakh cr Mumbai: Equities went into a tailspin on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank surprised the market with a mid-cycle rate hike in a bid to tame soaring inflation.

DEL69 BIZ-LIC IPO-RBI (CORRECTED) ASBA-designated bank branches to remain open on Sunday for LIC IPO: Reserve Bank Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that all ASBA-designated bank branches will remain open for public on Sunday to facilitate processing of applications for LIC's initial public offering.

DEL76 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 76.40 against US dollar as RBI hikes interest rate Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 8 paise to settle at 76.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday following RBI's surprise rate hike ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision.

DEL62 BIZ-INDIA-RUSSIA-OIL India's oil import from Russia minuscule, legitimate energy transactions can't be politicised: Govt New Delhi: India on Wednesday asserted that its energy purchases from Russia remain 'minuscule' in comparison to its total consumption and that legitimate energy transactions cannot be politicised as energy export from Russia are yet to be sanctioned.

DEL56 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls by Rs 134, silver declines Rs 169 New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs 134 to Rs 50,601 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM41 BIZ-WHEAT EXPORT Govt's wheat purchases set to halve; no plans to curb exports: Food secretary New Delhi: The Centre's wheat procurement is set to decline by more than half to 19.5 million tonnes in the the current rabi marketing year amid higher exports and likely fall in output, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday, and asserted there won't be any concern for meeting the domestic demand under the Public Distribution System.

DCM54 BIZ-PMGKAY Govt allocates additional 55 lakh tonnes rice instead of wheat under PMGKAY New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said it has allocated additional 55 lakh tonnes of rice in place of wheat under the free ration scheme PMGKAY on demand from the states amid efforts to scale up delivery of fortified rice under the public distribution system from next year.

DCM35 BIZ-INDIA-UAE TRADE India excludes 1,157 products from ambit of free trade pact with UAE New Delhi: India has kept out as many as 1,157 products, including TVs, picture tubes, soaps, toys, footwear, instant coffee, sharbat, and petroleum waxes, from the ambit of its free trade agreement with UAE.

DCM42 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investor wealth tumbles Rs 6.27 lakh cr as markets face heavy drubbing after RBI surprise New Delhi: Investors became poorer by over Rs 6.27 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets crashed after the RBI hiked the policy rate by 40 bps in a surprise move. AJ AJ

