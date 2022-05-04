Gadkari reviews proposal to revamp logistics activities in Delhi

Transport and highway minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday chaired a meeting along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the proposal of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited to revamp logistics and allied activities in the national capital region.

The National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a special purpose vehicle of the National Highways Authority of India, presented a plan to develop a future-ready Delhi by building efficient logistics systems, creating integrated freight villages at strategic locations, Gadkari said in a series of tweets.

The highway minister said NHLML's plan will not only decongest Delhi but also bring huge investments in infrastructure sector.

In the process it will create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)