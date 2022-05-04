Nidarshana Gowani launches Kamala Rising Star Awards to felicitate and recognize the country's Rising Stars

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust by Nidarshana Gowani launched Kamala Rising Star Awards to recognize, felicitate and empower the exemplary citizens of India 3rd May 2022. The felicitation ceremony for the awardees was held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Kamala Rising Star Awards were felicitated to the awardees by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The esteemed awards were conferred in recognition of the citizens' excellency across categories like singing, social development, law, culture, business, and much more. These citizens have been going beyond their comfort zone and extra mile to bring a positive change in the society.

During the event, Nidarshana Gowani says, "People of India today have succeeded in all walks of life. They are leading examples of strong, exceptional and determined. The young citizens we felicitated at the Kamala Rising Stars Award are the new era change makers who are an immense source of inspiration and motivation to the current and upcoming generation to bring a positive change in the society. I am touched by the exceptional work which each awardee has provided to society despite the obstacles and the hardships they face. Each of them has stood out in their service and worked zealously. I would like to thank each one of them for the contribution they have made" The rising stars who were felicitated at the event were, Amit Trivedi, Pratik Gandhi, Ananya Birla, Chef Ranveer Brar, Akash Thosar, Manav Manglani, Dr Meenakshi Munda, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Shetty, Mukti Mohan, T. Koshy, Dr Pratit Samdani, Dr Jitendra Pandya, Rahul Shetty, Dharmesh Yelande, Prithviraj Patil, Dikshat Mehra, DJ Shaan, Faye Dsouza, Nidhi Bhatia, Shaurya Mehta, Ekta Sandhir, Gyathso Lepcha, Divya Sheth, Rid Burman, Prajakta Mali, Anuja Zaveri, Saurabh Chatterjee, Lakshmi Govekar, Vinayak Prabhu Ronak, Mansi Bagla, Vandana Jagwani, Vishal Agrawal, Nidhi Bhatia and others.

Kamala Rising Stars would continue celebrating the success of citizens across different areas and encouraging them to build toward a stronger society.

