Need to arrest prolific sale of counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the “prolific” sale of counterfeit and knockoff products on e-commerce platforms and said the practice has to be arrested to protect trademark owners as well as the customers. The observation was made by Justice Prathiba M Singh while dealing with a plea by a manufacturer and seller of female hygiene products against the sale of its “look-alike” and counterfeit products on online platforms. The judge, after noticing that the plaintiff's products and the counterfeit products were being promoted and offered for sale on the e-commerce platforms side by side, directed Snapdeal, Meesho, and Amazon to take down the objectionable products and to also give a complete list of all the sellers of such products to the plaintiff. “This court has noticed in a number of cases that e-commerce platforms are being used for selling counterfeit and knockoff products. The present is a classic example of the same,” said the court in the order dated April 25. “The sale of such counterfeit/knock-off products has become prolific on the internet and needs to be arrested in order to protect the owners of the trademarks as also the customers who purchase these products,” it stated. The court also directed the defendant seller to restrain from manufacturing, selling, advertising, distributing any products under the plaintiff's mark or identical or deceptively similar mark and also using containers and packaging which are a substantial imitation of the plaintiff's products. “Defendant Nos. 2, 3, and 4, which run the e-commerce platforms HYPERLINK ''http://www.snapdeal.com''www.snapdeal.com, HYPERLINK ''http://www.meesho.com''www.meesho.com, HYPERLINK ''http://www.amazon.in''www.amazon.in respectively, shall immediately take down all the products which are bearing the (plaintiff's) mark “SIROMA” or SIRONA, not belonging to the Plaintiff, within 36 hours after receiving this order…Defendant Nos.2,3, and 4 shall also give a complete list of all the sellers of “SIRONA” and “SIROMA” feminine hygiene products or any cognate or allied goods being sold on their platforms to the Plaintiff,” the order said. “It is made clear that if there is any non-compliance by any of the platforms, stringent action would be liable to be taken against them considering the nature of these products,” the court clarified. In its order, the court stated that the sale of counterfeit products in identical containers, the colour combination “would be nothing but a complete rip off for the consumers” who may be under the impression that they are the plaintiff's products. The court said that not only is the plaintiff's brand likely to be diluted and tarnished by the sale of counterfeit products but it is also in the interest of the general public that these products are injuncted immediately.

