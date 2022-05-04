Left Menu

Moderna first-quarter profit triples on robust vaccine sales

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of USD 5.18 per share.The biotechnology company posted total revenue of USD 6.07 billion in the period, which also beat average Street forecasts for USD 4.5 billion.While vaccine sales jumped compared to last year, they slid 1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting shots.

PTI | Cambridge | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:15 IST
Moderna first-quarter profit triples on robust vaccine sales
  • Country:
  • Canada

COVID-19 vaccine sales helped Moderna triple its net income in a better-than-expected first quarter. The vaccine maker said Wednesday that revenue from its coronavirus preventive shots jumped to USD 5.92 billion, from USD 1.73 billion in last year's quarter, when the vaccines were debuting in most markets. More than 217 million doses of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine have been administered in the U.S., where it is one of three approved options for adults. Pfizer's Comrinaty shots are the most commonly used, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A vaccine from Johnson & Johnson ranks third. Moderna also is seeking authorisation for its shots to be used in adolescents and children, something dozens of other countries have already granted. The company also has several vaccines in late-stage clinical studies, including a potential flu shot and a COVID-19 booster updated to protect against the evolving virus. Moderna said Wednesday it could have three commercial product launches over the next two or three years, starting this fall.

In the first quarter, Moderna earned USD 3.7 billion, compared with USD 1.2 billion in the same period last year. On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of USD 8.58.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of USD 5.18 per share.

The biotechnology company posted total revenue of USD 6.07 billion in the period, which also beat average Street forecasts for USD 4.5 billion.

While vaccine sales jumped compared to last year, they slid $1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2021, when customers sought boosters and many children began getting shots. Research costs and other expenses also jumped in the first quarter, as the company built out its business. Moderna now has about 3,200 full-time workers, more than twice the total employed at the end of last year's quarter. Company shares fell 2%, or USD 3.04, to USD 143.50 in late-morning trading while broader indexes were mixed. The shares had already tumbled 42% so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022