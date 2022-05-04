Airbus hikes output target for best-selling narrowbody jets

Airbus firmed up plans to raise production of its A320-family narrowbody jets by 50% from current levels to a record 75 a month in 2025 as it posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

The world's largest planemaker is betting that a rebound in travel demand will allow it to surpass its existing commitment to raise production to 65 a month from mid-2023, even though it faces growing risks in global supply chains in the short term.

