Left Menu

Airbus hikes output target for best-selling narrowbody jets

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST
Airbus hikes output target for best-selling narrowbody jets
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Airbus firmed up plans to raise production of its A320-family narrowbody jets by 50% from current levels to a record 75 a month in 2025 as it posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

The world's largest planemaker is betting that a rebound in travel demand will allow it to surpass its existing commitment to raise production to 65 a month from mid-2023, even though it faces growing risks in global supply chains in the short term.

Also Read: Airbus, Qatar Airways back in court as plane row heats up

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022