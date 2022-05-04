Airbus hikes output target for best-selling narrowbody jets
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:17 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Airbus firmed up plans to raise production of its A320-family narrowbody jets by 50% from current levels to a record 75 a month in 2025 as it posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
The world's largest planemaker is betting that a rebound in travel demand will allow it to surpass its existing commitment to raise production to 65 a month from mid-2023, even though it faces growing risks in global supply chains in the short term.
Also Read: Airbus, Qatar Airways back in court as plane row heats up
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Airbus
Advertisement