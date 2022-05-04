Left Menu

DPCC forms seven-member task force to inspect industrial units in Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has formed a seven-member task force to inspect industrial units operating in the city, according to a government statement on Wednesday. It stated the task force launched a special drive on April 20 and has inspected 1,280 of the 1,607 registered industrial units in Delhi so far.All the 1,607 industrial units have already switched over to PNG.

All the 1,607 industrial units have already switched over to PNG. The drive is aimed at ascertaining if any of these units are using unapproved fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

